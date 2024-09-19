Bharat Electronics share are down by -5.25%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹268, -5.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83135.06, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹285 and a low of ₹267.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 288.84 10 288.47 20 295.07 50 304.86 100 289.66 300 239.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹286.03, ₹288.82, & ₹291.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.43, ₹277.62, & ₹274.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 108.07% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.82 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.