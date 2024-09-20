Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.52%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹276.9, 1.52% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84429.44, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹279.4 and a low of ₹272.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.80 10 286.87 20 294.05 50 304.04 100 290.13 300 239.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹282.5, ₹292.55, & ₹300.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹264.75, ₹257.05, & ₹247.0.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 75.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.07 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.