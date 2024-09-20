Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.52%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.52%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 274 and closed at 276.9. The stock reached a high of 279.4 and a low of 272.75 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 276.9, 1.52% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84429.44, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 279.4 and a low of 272.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.80
10286.87
20294.05
50304.04
100290.13
300239.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 282.5, 292.55, & 300.25, whereas it has key support levels at 264.75, 257.05, & 247.0.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 75.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.07 .

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 1.52% today to trade at 276.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.5% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.