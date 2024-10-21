Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.1%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 285.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 284. The stock reached a high of ₹ 287.45 and a low of ₹ 283.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.33 10 283.44 20 284.44 50 291.15 100 298.63 300 252.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹290.07, ₹293.53, & ₹299.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.47, ₹274.33, & ₹270.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.44% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.