Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 275.95 and closed at 279.15. The stock reached a high of 279.8 and a low of 275.35 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:04 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 279.1, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77884.68, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 279.8 and a low of 275.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5281.91
10289.50
20283.94
50284.56
100296.49
300262.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.45, 283.05, & 287.65, whereas it has key support levels at 271.25, 266.65, & 263.05.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -53.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.32 & P/B is at 11.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.45% with a target price of 325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price up 1.31% today to trade at 279.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Data Patterns India are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.91% & 0.94% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

487.60
12:06 PM | 22 NOV 2024
11.45 (2.4%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,146.95
12:06 PM | 22 NOV 2024
32.25 (2.89%)

Tata Steel share price

141.15
12:06 PM | 22 NOV 2024
0.9 (0.64%)

Adani Enterprises share price

2,280.00
12:06 PM | 22 NOV 2024
97.45 (4.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

252.30
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
4.2 (1.69%)

Coforge share price

8,281.15
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
70.9 (0.86%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

680.00
12:00 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-0.55 (-0.08%)

Federal Bank share price

209.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.8 (-0.85%)
More from 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,493.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-90 (-5.69%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.21
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-3.95 (-4.69%)

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

3,480.00
11:57 AM | 22 NOV 2024
-163.45 (-4.49%)

Kalyan Jewellers India share price

690.00
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-21.6 (-3.04%)
More from Top Losers

Praj Industries share price

733.00
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
57.1 (8.45%)

Raymond share price

1,525.45
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
98.95 (6.94%)

Sobha share price

1,617.85
12:02 PM | 22 NOV 2024
103.1 (6.81%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

154.05
12:01 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9 (6.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.