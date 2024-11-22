Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 1.31%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 275.95 and closed at ₹ 279.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 279.8 and a low of ₹ 275.35 during the session. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:04 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹279.1, 1.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77884.68, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹279.8 and a low of ₹275.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 281.91 10 289.50 20 283.94 50 284.56 100 296.49 300 262.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.45, ₹283.05, & ₹287.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.25, ₹266.65, & ₹263.05.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -53.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 44.32 & P/B is at 11.40.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.45% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.