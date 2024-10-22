Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are down by -1.74%, Nifty down by -0.53%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹277.2, -1.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80884.08, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹282.15 and a low of ₹274.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 286.33 10 283.44 20 284.44 50 291.15 100 298.63 300 252.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹285.78, ₹289.32, & ₹291.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.38, ₹278.52, & ₹274.98.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -10.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.24% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.