Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.36%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹284.05, 2.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84701.73, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹284.7 and a low of ₹278.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 284.97 10 285.56 20 292.66 50 302.91 100 290.53 300 240.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹280.52, ₹283.23, & ₹287.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹273.97, ₹270.13, & ₹267.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 27.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.94% with a target price of ₹326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.