Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.36%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 280.35 and closed at 284.05. The stock reached a high of 284.7 and a low of 278.7 during the day. Overall, it showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 284.05, 2.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84701.73, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 284.7 and a low of 278.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5284.97
10285.56
20292.66
50302.91
100290.53
300240.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 280.52, 283.23, & 287.07, whereas it has key support levels at 273.97, 270.13, & 267.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 27.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 47.87 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.94% with a target price of 326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 2.36% today to trade at 284.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Electronics share are up by 2.36%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

452.20
12:04 PM | 23 SEP 2024
8 (1.8%)

Tata Steel

153.25
12:04 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.79%)

Indus Towers

403.40
12:04 PM | 23 SEP 2024
15.05 (3.88%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.50
12:04 PM | 23 SEP 2024
2.25 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries

532.90
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
34.45 (6.91%)

Elecon Engineering Co

673.00
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
39.35 (6.21%)

Adani Total Gas

834.65
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
46.05 (5.84%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,027.45
11:58 AM | 23 SEP 2024
56.5 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.