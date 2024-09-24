Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.45%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 286.85 and closed at 287.70. The stock reached a high of 289.15 and a low of 284.45 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 287.7, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84940.83, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 289.15 and a low of 284.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5284.97
10285.56
20292.66
50302.91
100290.53
300240.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 289.15, 291.8, & 297.05, whereas it has key support levels at 281.25, 276.0, & 273.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -15.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 49.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.48% with a target price of 326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 0.45% today, currently at 287.7, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.01% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
