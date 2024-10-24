Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are up by 1.04%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 268.7 and closed at ₹ 271.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 273.1 and a low of ₹ 268.25 during the session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 282.17 10 284.04 20 283.93 50 290.47 100 298.25 300 253.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.3, ₹278.2, & ₹281.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹264.9, ₹261.4, & ₹256.5.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -43.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 46.37 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.73% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.