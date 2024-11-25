Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 6.09%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 289.05 and closed at 297.90. The stock reached a high of 298.90 and a low of 288. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Bharat ElectronicsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 297.9, 6.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80457.51, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of 298.9 and a low of 288 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5278.83
10286.33
20284.75
50284.38
100295.88
300263.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 283.93, 287.72, & 291.93, whereas it has key support levels at 275.93, 271.72, & 267.93.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 149.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.19 & P/B is at 11.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.10% with a target price of 325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 6.09% today to trade at 297.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.71% & 1.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 6.09%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

338.80
12:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.8 (0.53%)

Adani Power share price

462.40
12:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.65 (0.36%)

Tata Steel share price

145.00
12:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.2 (1.54%)

State Bank Of India share price

845.90
12:04 PM | 25 NOV 2024
29.85 (3.66%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.95
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.7 (1.29%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,750.00
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (0.13%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,893.50
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-5.55 (-0.29%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.85
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.15 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,102.80
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-38.4 (-3.36%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

972.35
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-27.45 (-2.75%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

608.50
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
49 (8.76%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.44
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
4.11 (7.85%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

51.03
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
3.45 (7.25%)

Capri Global Capital share price

202.50
11:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
13.55 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.