Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 6.09%, Nifty up by 1.71%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹297.9, 6.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80457.51, up by 1.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹298.9 and a low of ₹288 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.83 10 286.33 20 284.75 50 284.38 100 295.88 300 263.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹283.93, ₹287.72, & ₹291.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹275.93, ₹271.72, & ₹267.93.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 149.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 45.19 & P/B is at 11.62.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.10% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.