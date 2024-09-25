Bharat Electronics share are down by -0.53%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 294.45 and closed at ₹ 290.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 295 and a low of ₹ 288.75 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹290.6, -0.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84902.14, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹295 and a low of ₹288.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 284.26 10 285.83 20 291.75 50 301.95 100 291.00 300 241.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹294.25, ₹297.45, & ₹302.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹286.2, ₹281.35, & ₹278.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 65.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.37 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.35% with a target price of ₹326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.