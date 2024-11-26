Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 2.56%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 294.3 and closed at ₹ 299.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 300.4 and a low of ₹ 293.25 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹299.95, 2.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80098.29, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹300.4 and a low of ₹293.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.83 10 286.33 20 284.75 50 284.38 100 295.88 300 263.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹298.42, ₹304.23, & ₹309.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹287.37, ₹282.13, & ₹276.32.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 132.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.04 & P/B is at 12.10.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.35% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.