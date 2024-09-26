Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.14%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:19 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹290.25, 0.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85377.52, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹291.8 and a low of ₹289.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 284.62 10 286.89 20 291.06 50 301.11 100 291.57 300 242.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹294.22, ₹298.28, & ₹301.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹286.87, ₹283.58, & ₹279.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was -0.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.48% with a target price of ₹326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.