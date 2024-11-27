Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 2.57%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 299 and closed at ₹ 305.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 306.35 and a low of ₹ 297.55 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:06 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹305.45, 2.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80057.55, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹306.35 and a low of ₹297.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.83 10 286.33 20 284.75 50 284.38 100 295.88 300 263.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹301.65, ₹305.25, & ₹309.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹293.8, ₹289.55, & ₹285.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 132.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 47.94 & P/B is at 12.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.40% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.