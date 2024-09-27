Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 292.95 and closed at 291.55. The stock reached a high of 293.55 and a low of 291.30 during the session.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:08 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 291.55, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85804.65, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 293.55 and a low of 291.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5285.75
10287.29
20290.22
50300.20
100292.13
300242.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 291.92, 293.33, & 294.77, whereas it has key support levels at 289.07, 287.63, & 286.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 45.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.98% with a target price of 326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price up 0.41% today to trade at 291.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Data Patterns India are falling today, but its peers Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Astra Microwave Products are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.2% & -0.04% each respectively.

