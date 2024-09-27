Bharat Electronics share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 292.95 and closed at ₹ 291.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 293.55 and a low of ₹ 291.30 during the session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:08 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹291.55, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85804.65, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹293.55 and a low of ₹291.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 285.75 10 287.29 20 290.22 50 300.20 100 292.13 300 242.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹291.92, ₹293.33, & ₹294.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹289.07, ₹287.63, & ₹286.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 45.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.98% with a target price of ₹326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.