Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are down by -0.29%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics had an opening price of ₹ 308 and a closing price of ₹ 306.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 309.55 and a low of ₹ 304.65 during the day. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:11 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹306.35, -0.29% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79614.24, down by -0.77%. The stock has hit a high of ₹309.55 and a low of ₹304.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 281.11 10 285.56 20 285.80 50 284.51 100 295.76 300 264.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹311.32, ₹314.83, & ₹321.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹300.87, ₹293.93, & ₹290.42.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 47.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 49.46 & P/B is at 12.72.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.09% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.