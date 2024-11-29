Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 0.67%, Nifty up by 0.9%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 305.75 and closed at ₹ 307.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 310.60 and a low of ₹ 305. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:22 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹307.8, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79765.32, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹305 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 285.05 10 285.58 20 287.06 50 284.71 100 295.68 300 264.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹308.75, ₹311.7, & ₹313.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.6, ₹301.4, & ₹298.45.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 70.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 49.20 & P/B is at 12.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.59% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.81% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 16.08% in june to 15.81% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.