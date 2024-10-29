Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Bharat Electronics share price are up by 2.76%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹277.4, 2.76% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.11, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹277.7 and a low of ₹271 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 273.24 10 279.78 20 280.94 50 288.69 100 297.66 300 254.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.13, ₹282.32, & ₹286.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹265.58, ₹261.22, & ₹255.03.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 66.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% & ROA of 10.51% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 43.45 & P/B is at 11.18.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.16% with a target price of ₹325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.