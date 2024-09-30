Bharat Electronics share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 293.35 and closed at 287.15. The stock reached a high of 294.5 and a low of 284.2 during the day.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 287.15, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84602.22, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of 294.5 and a low of 284.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5290.42
10287.70
20289.37
50298.58
100293.28
300243.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 296.27, 298.38, & 301.92, whereas it has key support levels at 290.62, 287.08, & 284.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 53.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.65 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.70% with a target price of 326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price down -2.11% today to trade at 287.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.12% & -1.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Electronics share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

169.50
12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
3 (1.8%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

368.60
12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.3 (0.35%)

Bharat Electronics share price

287.20
12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
-6.15 (-2.1%)

NTPC share price

442.00
12:04 PM | 30 SEP 2024
4.45 (1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,650.00
12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
464.35 (6.46%)

NMDC share price

245.85
12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
10.75 (4.57%)

Godawari Power And Ispat share price

1,104.40
12:00 PM | 30 SEP 2024
47.9 (4.53%)

JM Financial share price

149.20
11:59 AM | 30 SEP 2024
6.45 (4.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.