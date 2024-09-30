Bharat Electronics share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹ 293.35 and closed at ₹ 287.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 294.5 and a low of ₹ 284.2 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 12:01 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price ₹287.15, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84602.22, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹294.5 and a low of ₹284.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 290.42 10 287.70 20 289.37 50 298.58 100 293.28 300 243.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.27, ₹298.38, & ₹301.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹290.62, ₹287.08, & ₹284.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 53.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 50.65 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.70% with a target price of ₹326.48.

The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.