Bharat Electronics share are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -1.12%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|290.42
|10
|287.70
|20
|289.37
|50
|298.58
|100
|293.28
|300
|243.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.27, ₹298.38, & ₹301.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹290.62, ₹287.08, & ₹284.97.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 53.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.70% with a target price of ₹326.48.
The company has a 51.14% promoter holding, 2.68% MF holding, & 17.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.88% in march to 2.68% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in march to 17.43% in the june quarter.
Bharat Electronics share price down -2.11% today to trade at ₹287.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, Astra Microwave Products are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.12% & -1.13% each respectively.