Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : Bharat Electronics share are up by 2.7%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 283.5 and closed at 291.25. The stock reached a high of 294.6 and a low of 282.3 during the day.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Bharat Electronics shares are trading at price 291.25, 2.7% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80307.84, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 294.6 and a low of 282.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5270.81
10278.22
20279.77
50288.16
100297.40
300255.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 288.95, 293.5, & 302.55, whereas it has key support levels at 275.35, 266.3, & 261.75.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Electronics was 204.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.40% .The current P/E of the stock is at 45.64 & P/B is at 11.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.59% with a target price of 325.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.74% MF holding, & 17.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.68% in june to 2.74% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.43% in june to 17.27% in the september quarter.

Bharat Electronics share price has gained 2.7% today to trade at 291.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

