Bharat Electronics shares to be in focus on Monday as company secures ₹847 crore order

Shares of Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) are likely to remain on investors' radar on Monday, August 3, after the company announced a sizeable order win in post-market hours on Friday.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured additional orders worth ₹847 crore since its last disclosure on July 13, 2026. The fresh orders include electro-optics, security operations centres, seekers, components, spares, and services, among others.
This marks another significant order win for BEL this month. On July 13, the company secured orders worth ₹572 crore for the supply of communication equipment, avionics, encryptors, tank sub-systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.
Earlier, in late June, BEL had bagged orders worth ₹1,081 crore, comprising communication equipment, radars, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.
Despite securing multiple orders in recent weeks, the stock has remained under pressure so far in 2026.
Earlier this week, BEL reported an 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to ₹1,048 crore, compared with ₹969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, net profit declined 52.4% from ₹2,203 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4 FY26).
Revenue from operations rose 25.3% YoY to ₹5,533 crore from ₹4,417 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue declined 45.6% from ₹10,177 crore in the March quarter.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased around 12% YoY to ₹1,389 crore from ₹1,240 crore a year ago. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 25.1% from 28% in the corresponding quarter last year.
Providing an update on its execution pipeline, the company said its order book stood at ₹72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026, offering strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
BEL shares ended July with a 6% decline at ₹387 apiece, extending their volatile trend. The stock has closed five of the last six months in the red, losing a cumulative 14%, which has pushed its year-to-date decline to around 3%.
Despite the near-term weakness, BEL's long-term performance remains robust. The stock has surged 1,275% over the past seven years and has delivered positive annual returns in each of those years.
Among them, 2023 was its strongest year, with a gain of 83%, followed by 2021, when the stock advanced 75%.
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