Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -18.35(-0.08%) points and Sensex was down by -98.64(-0.12%) points at 08 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -95.6(-0.18%) at 08 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Sel Manufacturing Company hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Titan Company, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!