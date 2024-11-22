Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 1.23%, Nifty up by 1.03%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at 1296.3 and closed at 1312.75. The stock reached a high of 1316.3 and had a low of 1296.3, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:20 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price 1312.75, 1.23% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77992.51, up by 1.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1316.3 and a low of 1296.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51327.21
101383.10
201394.63
501474.57
1001551.69
3001427.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1314.5, 1330.9, & 1343.85, whereas it has key support levels at 1285.15, 1272.2, & 1255.8.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was -67.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 63.73 & P/B is at 8.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.76% with a target price of 1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.

Bharat Forge share price up 1.23% today to trade at 1312.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sundram Fasteners are falling today, but its peers Havells India, Schaeffler India, Timken India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.03% & 1.08% each respectively.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 12:20 PM IST
