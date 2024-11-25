Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 2.14%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:04 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price ₹1343.95, 2.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80420.81, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1329 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1313.43 10 1351.30 20 1384.73 50 1464.69 100 1543.83 300 1427.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1328.45, ₹1342.75, & ₹1358.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1298.1, ₹1282.05, & ₹1267.75.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was 2.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 64.71 & P/B is at 8.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.19% with a target price of ₹1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.