Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at 1310.2 and closed at 1329.3. The stock reached a high of 1332.95 and a low of 1310.2 during the trading session.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:29 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price 1329.3, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80017.76, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 1332.95 and a low of 1310.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51313.43
101351.30
201384.73
501464.69
1001543.83
3001427.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1340.28, 1362.87, & 1375.73, whereas it has key support levels at 1304.83, 1291.97, & 1269.38.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was -21.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 64.88 & P/B is at 8.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.38% with a target price of 1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.

Bharat Forge share price has gained 0.77% today to trade at 1329.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.11% each respectively.

