Business News/ Markets / Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 0.13%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 0.13%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at 1337.75 and closed at 1323.25. The stock reached a high of 1337.75 and a low of 1314.65 during the day.

Bharat ForgeShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:22 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price 1323.25, 0.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80023.89, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 1337.75 and a low of 1314.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51313.43
101351.30
201384.73
501464.69
1001543.83
3001428.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1332.22, 1342.08, & 1350.57, whereas it has key support levels at 1313.87, 1305.38, & 1295.52.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was -21.68% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.01 & P/B is at 8.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.88% with a target price of 1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.

Bharat Forge share price up 0.13% today to trade at 1323.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Timken India, Sundram Fasteners are falling today, but its peers Havells India, Schaeffler India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.02% each respectively.

