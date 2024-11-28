Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 1.12%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹ 1333.8 and closed at ₹ 1340.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1359.75 and a low of ₹ 1317.65 during the day.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price ₹1340.3, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79468.44, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1359.75 and a low of ₹1317.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1311.59 10 1338.38 20 1379.22 50 1459.67 100 1540.21 300 1428.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1334.47, ₹1343.03, & ₹1353.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1315.27, ₹1304.63, & ₹1296.07.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was 169.32% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.17 & P/B is at 8.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.48% with a target price of ₹1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.