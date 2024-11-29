Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Bharat Forge share price are up by 0.71%, Nifty up by 0.83%

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Forge opened at ₹ 1325.05 and closed at ₹ 1339. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1345 and a low of ₹ 1325.05, indicating a range of activity throughout the day. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:29 today, Bharat Forge shares are trading at price ₹1339, 0.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79814.8, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1345 and a low of ₹1325.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1315.21 10 1328.59 20 1375.29 50 1454.89 100 1536.73 300 1429.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1355.25, ₹1379.5, & ₹1398.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1311.8, ₹1292.6, & ₹1268.35.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Forge was -16.19% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 4.80% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.35 & P/B is at 8.50.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.59% with a target price of ₹1454.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 16.46% MF holding, & 18.72% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 19.35% in june to 16.46% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 17.04% in june to 18.72% in the september quarter.