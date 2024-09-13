Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 267.3 and closed at ₹ 264.75. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 267.45 and a low of ₹ 263.9. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

At 13 Sep 11:08 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹264.75, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82899.89, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.45 and a low of ₹263.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 264.56 10 276.02 20 285.70 50 300.83 100 294.48 300 252.92

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -36.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.