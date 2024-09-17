Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -1.17%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹266.3, -1.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹269.85 and a low of ₹265 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|263.15
|10
|270.49
|20
|283.21
|50
|299.46
|100
|294.70
|300
|254.15
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -53.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -1.17% today to trade at ₹266.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.05% each respectively.
