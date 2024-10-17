Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -4.14%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 270. The stock reached a high of 270.2 and a low of 257.25 before closing at 258.4. This indicates a decline from the opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:25 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 258.4, -4.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81103.87, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 270.2 and a low of 257.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5269.14
10268.45
20271.83
50281.46
100292.47
300264.69

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 45.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in to 9.48% in the quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -4.14% today to trade at 258.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.49% each respectively.

