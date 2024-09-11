Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 11 Sep 11:08 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹264.95, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82020.93, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.1 and a low of ₹263.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 272.90 10 283.18 20 289.58 50 302.33 100 294.38 300 251.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.68, ₹270.62, & ₹273.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.83, ₹258.92, & ₹255.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -22.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.14% with a target price of ₹222.1875.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter.