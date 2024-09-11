Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.17%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 11 Sep 11:08 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹264.95, 0.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82020.93, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.1 and a low of ₹263.25 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|272.90
|10
|283.18
|20
|289.58
|50
|302.33
|100
|294.38
|300
|251.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.68, ₹270.62, & ₹273.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.83, ₹258.92, & ₹255.98.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -22.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.17% today to trade at ₹264.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.12% each respectively.