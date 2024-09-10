Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.34%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 10 Sep 11:11 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹263, 0.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81656.74, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.85 and a low of ₹262.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.83 10 286.58 20 291.36 50 303.00 100 294.38 300 251.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹265.77, ₹269.58, & ₹273.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.17, ₹254.38, & ₹250.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 1.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.52% with a target price of ₹222.1875.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in june quarter.