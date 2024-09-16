Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.17%

At 16 Sep 11:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹266.05, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82982.89, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.2 and a low of ₹263.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|263.15
|10
|270.49
|20
|283.21
|50
|299.46
|100
|294.70
|300
|253.59
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -31.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.66% today to trade at ₹266.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.11% each respectively.