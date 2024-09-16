Hello User
Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 264.3 and closed at 266.05. The stock reached a high of 268.2 and a low of 263.7 during the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 266.05, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82982.89, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 268.2 and a low of 263.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5263.15
10270.49
20283.21
50299.46
100294.70
300253.59

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -31.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.66% today to trade at 266.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.11% each respectively.

