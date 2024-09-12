Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 1.68%, Nifty up by 0.28%

At 12 Sep 11:11 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹263.2, 1.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81777.3, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹264.2 and a low of ₹259.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 268.54 10 279.90 20 287.69 50 301.67 100 294.46 300 252.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹264.72, ₹270.88, & ₹274.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹254.87, ₹251.18, & ₹245.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -23.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.58% with a target price of ₹222.1875.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.