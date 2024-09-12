Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 1.68%, Nifty up by 0.28%

At 12 Sep 11:11 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹263.2, 1.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81777.3, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹264.2 and a low of ₹259.9 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|268.54
|10
|279.90
|20
|287.69
|50
|301.67
|100
|294.46
|300
|252.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹264.72, ₹270.88, & ₹274.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹254.87, ₹251.18, & ₹245.02.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -23.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 1.68% today to trade at ₹263.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Thermax, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.31% each respectively.
