Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at 280.05 and closed at 281.75. The stock reached a high of 285.40 and a low of 279.20 during the day, indicating some volatility. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 281.75, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84119.65, down by -0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 285.4 and a low of 279.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5281.36
10273.68
20273.42
50290.75
100294.53
300259.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 284.98, 290.07, & 295.23, whereas it has key support levels at 274.73, 269.57, & 264.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -27.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.37% with a target price of 230.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.77% today to trade at 281.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.21% each respectively.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
