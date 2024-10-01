Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.77%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals opened at ₹ 280.05 and closed at ₹ 281.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 285.40 and a low of ₹ 279.20 during the day, indicating some volatility. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹281.75, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84119.65, down by -0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹285.4 and a low of ₹279.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 281.36 10 273.68 20 273.42 50 290.75 100 294.53 300 259.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹284.98, ₹290.07, & ₹295.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹274.73, ₹269.57, & ₹264.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -27.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.37% with a target price of ₹230.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.