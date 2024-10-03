Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -2.98%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|282.05
|10
|276.29
|20
|272.53
|50
|289.37
|100
|294.43
|300
|260.41
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹284.3, ₹288.15, & ₹290.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹277.8, ₹275.15, & ₹271.3.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -8.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.43% with a target price of ₹230.00.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -2.98% today to trade at ₹271.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.
