Business News/ Markets / Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -2.98%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 270.6 and closed at 271.95. The stock reached a high of 278 and had a low of 270.6, indicating a relatively stable trading range for the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 271.95, -2.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.64, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 278 and a low of 270.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5282.05
10276.29
20272.53
50289.37
100294.43
300260.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 284.3, 288.15, & 290.8, whereas it has key support levels at 277.8, 275.15, & 271.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -8.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.43% with a target price of 230.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price down -2.98% today to trade at 271.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

