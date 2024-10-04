Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 267.55 and closed at 270.20. The stock reached a high of 272.50 and a low of 262.35 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 270.2, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82709.9, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 272.5 and a low of 262.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5282.05
10276.29
20272.53
50289.37
100294.43
300260.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 275.92, 282.63, & 287.42, whereas it has key support levels at 264.42, 259.63, & 252.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 5.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.58% with a target price of 220.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.48% today to trade at 270.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.26% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,188.40
11:07 AM | 4 OCT 2024
12.95 (1.1%)

Tata Steel share price

168.00
11:07 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.63%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.50
11:07 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.4 (2.19%)

Tata Motors share price

938.85
11:07 AM | 4 OCT 2024
12.85 (1.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

550.25
10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
27.2 (5.2%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.65
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
61.45 (5.2%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

356.30
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
15.5 (4.55%)

JK Paper share price

483.45
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
20.6 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.