Business News/ Markets / Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Livemint

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 267.55 and closed at 270.20. The stock reached a high of 272.50 and a low of 262.35 during the trading session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 270.2, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82709.9, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 272.5 and a low of 262.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5282.05
10276.29
20272.53
50289.37
100294.43
300260.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 275.92, 282.63, & 287.42, whereas it has key support levels at 264.42, 259.63, & 252.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 5.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.58% with a target price of 220.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.48% today to trade at 270.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.26% each respectively.

