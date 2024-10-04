Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 267.55 and closed at ₹ 270.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 272.50 and a low of ₹ 262.35 during the trading session.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹270.2, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82709.9, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹272.5 and a low of ₹262.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 282.05 10 276.29 20 272.53 50 289.37 100 294.43 300 260.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹275.92, ₹282.63, & ₹287.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹264.42, ₹259.63, & ₹252.92.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 5.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.58% with a target price of ₹220.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.