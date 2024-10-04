Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|282.05
|10
|276.29
|20
|272.53
|50
|289.37
|100
|294.43
|300
|260.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹275.92, ₹282.63, & ₹287.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹264.42, ₹259.63, & ₹252.92.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 5.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.58% with a target price of ₹220.00.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 0.48% today to trade at ₹270.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.26% each respectively.