Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 4.44%, Nifty up by 0.38%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at 237.10 and closed at 245.85. The stock reached a high of 246.40 and a low of 236.45 during the day. This indicates a positive trading session with the stock closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Bharat Heavy ElectricalsShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:06 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price 245.85, 4.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79939.69, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of 246.4 and a low of 236.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5236.48
10233.08
20248.79
50266.45
100285.59
300267.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 238.22, 240.76, & 245.12, whereas it has key support levels at 231.32, 226.96, & 224.42.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was 59.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 351.12 & P/B is at 3.39.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.63% with a target price of 232.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.

Bharat Heavy Electricals share price has gained 4.44% today to trade at 245.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.38% & 0.58% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsBharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are up by 4.44%, Nifty up by 0.38%

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

480.60
11:08 AM | 6 NOV 2024
0.55 (0.11%)

Infosys share price

1,811.90
11:07 AM | 6 NOV 2024
58.1 (3.31%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,597.05
11:07 AM | 6 NOV 2024
21.65 (0.61%)

Tata Steel share price

150.40
11:08 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-1.9 (-1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,373.40
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
52.6 (3.98%)

National Aluminium Company share price

235.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
0 (0%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,318.80
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-14.3 (-1.07%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.45
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-42 (-7.51%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

402.00
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-15.25 (-3.65%)

Timken India share price

3,318.20
10:51 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-101.95 (-2.98%)

Titan Company share price

3,141.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
-91.2 (-2.82%)
More from Top Losers

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,742.20
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
1346.2 (9.35%)

Kaynes Technology India share price

5,692.85
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
376.15 (7.07%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,245.65
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
213.75 (7.05%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,121.15
10:54 AM | 6 NOV 2024
73.3 (7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,255.000.00
    Chennai
    80,261.000.00
    Delhi
    80,413.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,265.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.