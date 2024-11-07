Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Bharat Heavy Electricals share price are down by -0.73%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:12 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹246.2, -0.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79608.16, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹249.5 and a low of ₹245.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 237.19 10 231.64 20 247.63 50 265.18 100 285.07 300 267.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹252.94, ₹257.6, & ₹266.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹239.87, ₹231.46, & ₹226.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -15.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% & ROA of 0.49% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 370.12 & P/B is at 3.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.77% with a target price of ₹232.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.32% MF holding, & 9.48% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.96% in june to 8.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 9.10% in june to 9.48% in the september quarter.