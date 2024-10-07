Bharat Heavy Electricals share are down by -4.56%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) opened at ₹ 269.8 and closed at ₹ 255.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 269.95 and a low of ₹ 255.25 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing significantly lower than the opening price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:04 today, Bharat Heavy Electricals shares are trading at price ₹255.25, -4.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81244.67, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹269.95 and a low of ₹255.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 276.78 10 276.92 20 271.09 50 288.12 100 294.20 300 261.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹272.75, ₹278.0, & ₹283.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹262.25, ₹257.0, & ₹251.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Bharat Heavy Electricals was -43.81% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.89% with a target price of ₹230.00.

The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.