Bharat Heavy Electricals share are up by 2.77%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|276.78
|10
|276.92
|20
|271.09
|50
|288.12
|100
|294.20
|300
|261.69
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹266.08, ₹275.92, & ₹281.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹250.28, ₹244.32, & ₹234.48.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.16%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.78% with a target price of ₹230.00.
The company has a 63.17% promoter holding, 8.96% MF holding, & 9.10% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.55% in march to 8.96% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.76% in march to 9.10% in the june quarter.
Bharat Heavy Electricals share price up 2.77% today to trade at ₹263.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Suzlon Energy, Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.48% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess